It was an U-G-L-Y weekend across southeast Louisiana with off/on showers & gloomy conditions!

Another gloomy day across the area Monday with mostly cloudy skies; however, the rain has moved out! We may see a few breaks of sunshine throughout the day, especially closer towards Baton Rouge. High temps in the upper 50s to near 60 today.

Tomorrow, the sunshine returns for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day too! High temps in the upper 60s to near 70 with partly cloudy skies.