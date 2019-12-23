Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 11: Popeyes chicken sandwiches for our friends at Magnolia Community Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Do you remember the great chicken sandwich war of 2019? Popeyes vs. Chick-Fil-a! It was such a craze and hard to get a Popeyes chicken sandwich.

But thanks to Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez and Popeyes, the folks living at Magnolia Community Services are getting the chance to try these delicious sandwiches this Christmas. Popeyes donated 75 sandwiches to them this holiday season.

