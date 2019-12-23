× Holiday cheer: Pelicans make 15 triples, win at Portland

The Pelicans produced one of their best efforts of the season, a 102-94 win over the Trailblazers in Portland Monday night.

Portland’s four game win streak was snapped. New Orleans won for only the 8th time in 31 games.

The Pelicans made 15 of 35 three point field goal attempts. Jrue Holiday’s triple gave New Orleans a 95-88 lead with just over seven minutes to play.

Holiday scored 21 points to lead New Orleans. Brandon Ingram had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Derrick Favors scored 12 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Orleans.

The Pelicans play at Denver Christmas night.