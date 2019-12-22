Titanic struggle: Saints trail Tennessee at the half

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Saints, still hoping to get homefield in the NFC playoffs, trail the Tennessee Titans 14-10 at halftime in Nashville.

The Titans raced to a 14-0 lead on two big first quarter touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill threw 41 yards to Jonnu Smith, and wide receiver AJ Brown ran 49 yards for a score.

But, in the second quarter, the Saints improved their play, dramatically.

Wil Lutz kicked a 47 yard field goal, and Drew Brees threw his longest completion of the season, 61 yards to Jared Cook for a touchdown.

The Saints defense had four first half quarterback sacks, including two from AJ Klein.

The Saints were penalized 9 times for 65 yards in the first half.

New Orleans gets the ball to start the second half.

