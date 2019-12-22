× Saints defeat Titans on Thomas’ record-breaking day

Nashville, Tn. — The Saints came back to beat the Titans 38-28 on yet another record-breaking day. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas now holds the NFL single season receptions record, breaking Marvin Harrison’s 17-year-old record of 143. Thomas needed just 11 catches to set the new record at 144 and reached that mark with 3:13 to play in the game on a near touchdown, ruled down at the one. Thomas finished the game with 12 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, now at 145 catches on the season. It’s his 10th game this season with 100+ yards receiving.

New Orleans fell behind early, down 14-0 in the second quarter, but scored 24 unanswered to take the lead on their first drive of the third quarter and they never trailed again. After going through a rough stretch for most of the season, Alvin Kamara was back to his old form, finishing with 11 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time he was in the endzone since September 22, in week 3. Drew Brees finished 27-38 for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Saints defense finished with 5 sacks, including 2 from A.J. Klein. Demario Davis had a sack as well and led the team with 11 tackles.

The Saints (12-3) wrap-up the regular season next week on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 29 at 12:00 p.m. CT.