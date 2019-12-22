× Half: Titans 14, Saints 10

Nashville, Tn. — The Titans scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions of the game to take and early lead over the Saints, now leading 14-10 at the half.

Ryan Tannehill found Jonnu Smith for their first score, halfway through the opening quarter on a 41-yard touchdown play. They added to their 7-0 lead on their next possession when A.J. Brown scored on a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

The Saints finally got on the board a few minutes into the second quarter on their third drive of the game, thanks to a 47-yard field goal from Wil Lutz. They didn’t score again until 2:34 to play in the half, when Drew Brees found Jared Cook for a 61-yard touchdown reception to close the gap to 14-10. Brees is 14-21 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He’s been sacked twice. Tannehill is 7-10 for 112 yards and has been sacked 4 times.

Cook leads the Saints in receiving yards with 68 on two catches. Michael Thomas has 5 catches for 54 yards and is now just 6 catches shy of the NFL record for most catches in a single season. Not much going in the run game, with just 31 total yards on the ground for the Saints.

So far the Saints have struggled with penalties, already with 9 for 65 yards at the half.

The Saints (11-3) will receive the ball to start the second half.