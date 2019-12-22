Half: Titans 14, Saints 10

Posted 1:36 PM, December 22, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 22: Linebacker Derick Roberson #50 of the Tennessee Titans sacks quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tn. — The Titans scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions of the game to take and early lead over the Saints, now leading 14-10 at the half.

Ryan Tannehill found Jonnu Smith for their first score, halfway through the opening quarter on a 41-yard touchdown play. They added to their 7-0 lead on their next possession when A.J. Brown scored on a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

The Saints finally got on the board a few minutes into the second quarter on their third drive of the game, thanks to a 47-yard field goal from Wil Lutz. They didn’t score again until 2:34 to play in the half, when Drew Brees found Jared Cook for a 61-yard touchdown reception to close the gap to 14-10. Brees is 14-21 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He’s been sacked twice. Tannehill is 7-10 for 112 yards and has been sacked 4 times.

Cook leads the Saints in receiving yards with 68 on two catches. Michael Thomas has 5 catches for 54 yards and is now just 6 catches shy of the NFL record for most catches in a single season. Not much going in the run game, with just 31 total yards on the ground for the Saints.

So far the Saints have struggled with penalties, already with 9 for 65 yards at the half.

The Saints (11-3) will receive the ball to start the second half.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.