Tulane women lose to Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Tulane's women's basketball team dropped their second and final game of the Tulane Classic, falling to Colorado 62-52 Saturday night. The two teams were in a close one for most of the game, but the Green Wave's shooting went ice cold down the stretch. They only made one field goal in the entire fourth quarter and didn't score a point in the final 3:36 of the game.

Krystal Freeman finished with 18 points to lead all scorers, while Irina Parau added 12 for the Green Wave.

Tulane (3-8) now has a little more than a week off before their next game on Monday, December 30 when they host Georgia Southern at 7:00 p.m. CT.