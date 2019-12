Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- A rough shooting day costs UNO, as they fall to Sam Houston State 78-46. The Privateers were just 5-27 from the floor in the first half and it didn't warm-up much after the break, as they finished the game 15-61 shooting-- just 24.6%.

Dionjhae Thomas was the only Privateer in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

UNO (3-7, 0-2 SLC) has a week off before they host North Dakota Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 a.m. CT.