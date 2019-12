When you only see real snowfall about once every 10 or so years, you have to get creative with traditional Christmas decorations in south Louisiana. Check out this masterpiece in Pierre Part, Louisiana.

Not Frosty the Snowman…but rather Frosty…The Mossman!

Photo from Tina Breaux in Pierre Part

Have any other Christmas decorations that you can find only in Louisiana? Tag WGNO and Meteorologist Scot Pilié on Facebook or send us your pictures pics@wgno.com