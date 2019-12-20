× Wet and gloomy to start the weekend

An interesting storm system is going to develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. At the surface, low pressure forms southeast of the mouth of the river. This low strengthens as it moves east and probably looks like a tropical system heading into the weekend.

There will also be a strong upper level low that gets cut off from the main flow and swings through our area Saturday night and Sunday.

What it means for our area is rain. Look for clouds to thicken up during the day on Friday. By Friday night showers begin to move over the area and that trend continues into the afternoon.

A shield of rain is still moving through by early Sunday before things begin to clear out later in the day.

It will also be chilly. Only in the mid to upper 50s through the day on Saturday, so expect a good day to stay inside.