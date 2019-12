Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald says this holiday season, forget the mall, and instead, check off your list on the fringe of the French Quarter.

In total, 35 artists vend every night, but a community of over 100 artists rotate through those nights.

Painters, ceramacists, jewelers, illustrators, photographers, all sorts of stuff so no matter what you like you can find something here.

Tucked away on Frenchmen Street, Palace Market is filled with talent, and there are items for every budget.