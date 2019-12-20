Teddy Bridgewater reads to Kenner students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Dreams do come true and Saints quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater wanted to share that dream with over 200 students at Kenner Discover School!

To celebrate the school's one year anniversary of their athletic program, he shared his personal journey to the high school kids! Teddy also read his book to the second graders!

The clutch quarterback says being an example to kids is extremely rewarding!

"They're full of potential. They're full of energy. And their energy just does something to my spirit. Children are always happy-- children are always happy. They're always positive and when I walk away from here, you know, my spirit is lifted thanks to them!"

Teddy's book is called "little bear teddy--- big dream come true"!