Teddy Bridgewater reads to Kenner students

Posted 11:18 AM, December 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS - Dreams do come true and Saints quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater wanted to share that dream with over 200 students at Kenner Discover School!

To celebrate the school's one year anniversary of their athletic program, he shared his personal journey to the high school kids! Teddy also read his book to the second graders!

The clutch quarterback says being an example to kids is extremely rewarding!

"They're full of potential. They're full of energy. And their energy just does something to my spirit. Children are always happy-- children are always happy. They're always positive and when I walk away from here, you know, my spirit is lifted thanks to them!"

Teddy's book is called "little bear teddy--- big dream come true"!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.