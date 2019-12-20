Slidell man to serve 49 years for sexual battery of a juvenile

SLIDELL, LA – Back in September, a St. Tammany Parish jury found 59-year-old Charles Morgan, of Slidell, guilty of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13.

On December 11, Morgan was sentenced as a multiple offender, to 49½ years in prison.

Morgan sexually abused a boy on multiple occasions over several years.

The victim revealed the abuse to a parent in August 2014, and the parent notified law enforcement.

The Slidell Police Department investigated the case, and Morgan was ultimately arrested and charged.

Morgan has prior felony convictions for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as multiple DWI convictions.