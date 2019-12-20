Slidell man arrested after he shot another man during a scuffle

SLIDELL,LA.– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after investigators say he shot another man during a scuffle on Thursday.

Deputies say that it all started when a man was  dropped off at residence on Jay Street near Slidell.

That’s when they say that the man and the homeowner, John Couvilier, got into an altercation and Couvilier produced a gun.

While the two men were fighting over the weapon, the victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot.

He was transported to a local-area hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and was released.

A warrant was issued for the Couvilier’s arrest in connection with the incident, and he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

