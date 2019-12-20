× RTA restores streetcar service impacted by Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS – On Sunday, December 22, the Regional Transit Authority will restore streetcar operations to additional sections of the streetcar rail lines.

Following the Hard Rock building collapse, the RTA experienced substantial service disruptions on bus and streetcar routes throughout the transit system, including extensive impacts to four of the five streetcar lines.

Beginning Sunday, at 5:00 AM, the RTA will resume streetcar service on Loyola Avenue going to the Union Passenger Terminal (UPT) via the 47-Canal-Cemeteries Streetcar.

RTA will extend service on Canal Street via the 2-Riverfront Streetcar.

Service will run from the French Market (Riverfront) to the streetcar stop located at Canal Street and Carondelet Street.

The existing bus bridge will continue and follow the regular route, connecting from South Liberty and Canal Street to Carondelet and Canal Street via the Duncan Plaza transit hub.

While the area near the collapse site remains a restricted zone and is closed, the RTA will continue to operate multiple detoured routes, and will restore and improve service as infrastructure improvements around the Hard Rock site are cleared for repairs.

Riders should continue to plan for service delays due to the Hard Rock collapse until regular service can be restored to all routes. The RTA will continue to update riders as service is restored or adjustments are implemented.