× Pupa Noel and his Beetle Deer visit from the Audubon Zoo

Zoo Lights

“Enjoy a dazzling light display and winter dreamland packed with holly jolly activities for the whole family.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Remaining Dates December 19-23 and 26-30, 2019

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

6:00pm – 9:00pm (last entry at 8:45pm)

Tickets: General Admission: Online Purchase: $15 Front Gate Purchase: $18 Audubon Members: Online Purchase: $10 Front Gate Purchase: $13 Children under 2 years are admitted free.

Activities Exciting arrays of animal-themed light displays Santa photos Elves workshop to write letters to Santa Delicious holiday treats Craft tents Holiday Marketplace filled with items from local artisans

Things You Need to Know Animals will not be on display. No outside food or drink The Gottesman Endangered Species Carousel will be accessible as a ticketed attraction. This is a rain or shine event. If the event is cancelled by Audubon due to extreme weather causing dangerous conditions or power outage, an alternative date will be offered. Refunds will be not be given and should you not be able to attend, please consider your admission a donation to Audubon Nature Institute. Holiday photos are available for a fee. The Zoo Train will not operate during Zoo Lights.



Click here for more information about Zoo Lights.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Santa Dives at the Aquarium

“Visit Audubon Aquarium of the Americas on the dates below to see Santa and his elves dive in the Great Maya Reef tunnel! ” – auduboninstitute.org

Friday, December 20 – Monday, December 23, 2019

10:00am

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70130



Click here for more information about the Santa Dives at the Aquarium of the Americas.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zoo Years’ Eve

“Audubon Zoo invites families and kids of all ages to celebrate the new year in style with music, games and prizes. Pick up a party hat and noise maker, grab a Pepsi drink for toasting, and countdown to Noon to ring in the New Year!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Monday, December 31, 2019

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

10:30am – 12:30pm

Admission Free for Audubon members or included with Zoo admission

Schedule 10:30am – 11:55am: Super Stars Events present music, games and prizes Noon: Countdown, toast and singing of Auld Lange Syne 12:05pm – 12:30pm: Super Stars Events present music, games and prizes 12:30pm: Main Stage Performances Activities End



Click here for more information about Zoo Year’s Eve at Audubon Zoo.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo