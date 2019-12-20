PHOTOS: Carnival cruise ship collides with another while heading to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – According to Carnival Cruise Line, two ships collided early Friday morning.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the collision, which involved the Carnival Legend and Carnival Glory.

The Glory left New Orleans on Dec. 15 and is now headed back to New Orleans, damaged.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the upcoming sailings will not be impacted.

The next cruise for both ships is not impacted. — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 20, 2019

Passengers on board the ships report that the Carnival Glory was attempting to dock in Cozumel, when it rammed into the Carnival Legend.

The Glory was also just inches away from hitting a Royal Caribbean ship.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, all passengers on board both ships were advised to “enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”