Orleans School Board votes to revoke two school charters

NEW ORLEANS– The Orleans Parish school Board has voted not to renew the charters of two poorly performing schools at the end of the year.

The decision was announced at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Next year, The New Orleans Public School System will take control of operations at Mary Coghill Charter School.

The School Board has received two applications to take over the other school, Joseph A. Craig Charter School, but Superintendent Henderson Lewis says a final decision on who will operate that school has not been made.

Lewis also said that a special School Board meeting will be held next month to inform families and faculty about the transition process.