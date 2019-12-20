NOPD welcomes 26 new officers



NEW ORLEANS — It started with the traditional badge pinning ceremony and ended with the City of New Orleans welcoming its newest police officers.

Friday morning, NOPD Training Academy Recruit Class #187 lined up for graduation ceremonies at Landry-Walker High School with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and other dignitaries in attendance.

For the badge pinning portion of the event, the new officers line up in formation. Their badges are pinned onto their uniforms by family members or other important people in their lives.

The recruits started their training in June. Initially, there were 36 of them. The officers who graduated will be paired with veterans for additional training while on patrol in the city.

Their arrival comes at an important time as New Orleans prepares for the upcoming bowl games as well as carnival season.