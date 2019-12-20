Merry Christmas! Presents at baggage claim for MSY travelers

KENNER, LA — It took a moment for travelers to realize what was happening. As they waited for their bags at the new terminal at Armstrong International, Christmas presents rolled down the line and a choir sang holiday carols.

Once they realize the presents were for them, the passengers who arrived on a flight from Austin began to pick up the boxes. Each one contains items like earbuds, charging cords, sunglasses and other travel conveniences.

Armstrong International and Southwest Airlines organized the surprise for about 150 passengers.

’I thought it was super cute, and I was very impressed,’ said passenger Chela White-Ramsey. Chela is from New Orleans but now lives in Austin. ‘ Feeling really Christmasy, but now I’m feeling it.‘

This is the second year the airport has surprised travelers with the gifts.

To see how it all went down, checkout the photo gallery at the top of this page.