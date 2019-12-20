Guilty verdict for suspect in Raceland double homicide

A Raceland man was arrested in December 2018 on two counts of second degree murder. In December 2019, he was found guilty.

Along with an accomplice, 29-year-old Jerrell Alexander shot and killed Jeremiah Ballard and Marcel Turner, in the garage of the Ballard family home on Market Street in Raceland.

After just over an hour and a half of deliberation, the twelve person jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict.

Second degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

“Justice was done. The jury has spoken,” said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Melody Bridgewater. “The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Detectives’ thorough investigation and collection of evidence left no reasonable doubt of the involvement of the defendant in this double homicide.”

George continued, “I want to thank the jurors for their time and attention over the last four days. It is a very long process, but in the end there is no way for evil to prevail when good people have a hand in it.”

Testimony revealed Ballard, Turner and a third person were playing games in the garage when two armed men entered. Moments later, the armed men opened fire; killing both Ballard and Turner, but the third person was able to flee without being injured.

Law Enforcement later received a tip that the potential suspects were at the IHOP in Boutte, which is in a neighboring parish.

Once coordinating and responding to that location, Jerrell Alexander and his accomplice were taken into custody. Law Enforcement was also able to recover the firearms and other gear used in the commission of the crime.

After the reading of the verdict, Judge Larose ordered that Jerrell Alexander remain in state’s custody without bond pending his February 7th, 2020, sentencing date.

Jerrell Alexander’s accomplice is set for jury trial in April 2020.