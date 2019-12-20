Gift a Candle that Helps a Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans, LA - A gift that gives! How about purchasing a candle that benefits a national or local cause this holiday? Goods That Matter has a selection of 11 candles that you can purchase with 10 percent of proceeds going towards a partnered organization!

Organizations like Louisiana Coastal Restoration and a Mardi Gras candle that helps the Backstreet Cultural Museum. These candles burn for 60 hours with purpose! Stop by the shop at 1114 Josephine Street to pick out a scent of your liking, while helping a cause of your choice.

Click here for more details on the relief efforts across Louisiana and the places each candle benefits.

Happy Holidays!