Gift a Candle that Helps a Cause

Posted 9:37 AM, December 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

New Orleans, LA - A gift that gives! How about purchasing a candle that benefits a national or local cause this holiday? Goods That Matter has a selection of 11 candles that you can purchase with 10 percent of proceeds going towards a partnered organization!

Organizations like Louisiana Coastal Restoration and a Mardi Gras candle that helps the Backstreet Cultural Museum. These candles burn for 60 hours with purpose! Stop by the shop at 1114 Josephine Street to pick out a scent of your liking, while helping a cause of your choice.

Click here for more details on the relief efforts across Louisiana and the places each candle benefits.

Happy Holidays!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.