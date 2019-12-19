This adorable kid dressed as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ will put you in the Holiday spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- If this kid doesn't get you into the Christmas spirit, then we don't possibly know what will! This little girl is 1-year old, Eliot the Elf from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Her parents dressed her like 'Elf on the Shelf' and took her to see the beautiful bright lights at The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.

She quickly became the brightest little star of them all! Everyone wanted pictures of her.

The Roosevelt Hotel was so fond of her cuteness that they even posted a picture of her to their social media pages.