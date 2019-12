Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - If you're in need of a moment of Zen, WGNO anchor and reporter Curt Sprang captured this dreamy video of a powered parachute pilot soaring over the Metairie lakefront on a beautiful day.

Sprang was on the levee near the Southshore end of the Causeway Bridge when he filmed the pilot against the clear blue sky.

It may have been a bit chilly when the pilot took to the sky, but the view must have been breathtaking.