× Pothole of the Day: Three potholes on Pasteur NEW ORLEANS– Check out three potholes all on Pasteur in our “Pothole of the Day” segment! Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video 29.951066 -90.071532 Related stories When life gives you a pothole, plant a garden in it Pothole of the Day: Annunciation and Napoleon ‘It’s embarrassing’: Indiana repair shop owner begs city to fill in potholes blocking his business