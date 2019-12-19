× NOLA Flavor with Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar with an Oyster Dressing

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

“The Felix’s story is the story of the New Orleans Oyster Bar. Ask any New Orleanian where their Paw-Paw (or Grandpa or Poppy or Auntie) went for oysters and the answer you’ll get is Felix’s. Back in the 1940s, Felix’s put the New Orleans Oyster Bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers could ‘belly up to the bar’ and have the freshest oysters shucked right in front of them. Felix’s fast became a New Orleans institution that drew a devoted local following, and inspired generations of oyster fans. Felix’s has always been locally owned, and still is. Come taste why we are the place to go for those who know.” – felixs.com



Locations French Quarter Address 208 Bourbon Street/739 Iberville Street New Orleans, LA 70130 Phone 504-522-4440 Hours Sunday – Thursday: 11:00am – 10:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00pm Menu New Orleans Lakefront Address 7400 Lakeshore Drive New Orleans, LA 70124 Phone 504-304-4125 Hours Sunday & Monday: 11:00am – 9:00pm CLOSED ON TUESDAYS Wednesday & Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm Menu Gulfport, Mississippi Address 942 Beach Drive (on Hwy 90) Gulfport, MS 39507 Phone 228-284-3710 Hours Sunday – Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm Menus Main Menu 10 for Under 10 Menu Brunch Menu



