NOLA Flavor with Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar with an Oyster Dressing
Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
“The Felix’s story is the story of the New Orleans Oyster Bar. Ask any New Orleanian where their Paw-Paw (or Grandpa or Poppy or Auntie) went for oysters and the answer you’ll get is Felix’s. Back in the 1940s, Felix’s put the New Orleans Oyster Bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers could ‘belly up to the bar’ and have the freshest oysters shucked right in front of them. Felix’s fast became a New Orleans institution that drew a devoted local following, and inspired generations of oyster fans. Felix’s has always been locally owned, and still is. Come taste why we are the place to go for those who know.” – felixs.com
- Locations
- French Quarter
- Address
- 208 Bourbon Street/739 Iberville Street
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Phone
- 504-522-4440
- Hours
- Sunday – Thursday: 11:00am – 10:00pm
- Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00pm
- Menu
- Address
- New Orleans Lakefront
- Address
- 7400 Lakeshore Drive
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- Phone
- 504-304-4125
- Hours
- Sunday & Monday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
- CLOSED ON TUESDAYS
- Wednesday & Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
- Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm
- Menu
- Address
- Gulfport, Mississippi
- Address
- 942 Beach Drive (on Hwy 90)
- Gulfport, MS 39507
- Phone
- 228-284-3710
- Hours
- Sunday – Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
- Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm
- Menus
- Address
- French Quarter
Click here for more information about Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar.