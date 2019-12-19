Mark Hamill hints Harry Styles makes a cameo in the new ‘Star Wars’

Mark Hamill has dropped a big hint about the new “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and has people buzzing that pop star Harry Styles may make a cameo in the movie.

Hamill posted several clues on Twitter, calling the “secret trooper” a singer, mentioning “one direction,” and adding “#Stylestrooper.”

“Considering they’ve all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper,” he wrote.

Hamill also included pictures of others who have made cameos in the franchise, like Daniel Craig and Prince William.

Despite the potential spoiler, he then asked fans who go see the movie not to ruin it on social media for those who haven’t yet.

“The 1st public screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker takes place tonight in Los Angeles. I know I can’t stop you from writing about it on social media, but I CAN beg you to please, Please, PLEASE avoid any SPOILERS!!! Thanking you all in advance,” he wrote.

“As the end is just around the corner, I’m thinking of the most important element in the #StarWars experience: the Fans. Their passion, support & unwavering loyalty over the years is astonishing, Hamill continued. “Thank you #UPFs- You mean the world to me. I salute each & every one of you!”