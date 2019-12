Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Life can be unpredictable and sadly take turns and twists you don't expect. Today on Day 9 of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez teams up with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans to give the gift of peace and relaxation to a man who recently lost his wife.

