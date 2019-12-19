× Another sunny and chilly day

A lot of sun on the way for your Thursday. We are once again going to warm back into the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures are going to stay cool over the next few days with no significant warm-up until next week.

The big story over the next few days will be low pressure developing in the Gulf near the Louisiana coast. We are going to see increasing clouds on Friday ahead of this system. Rain will start to spread over the area by early Saturday morning.

Expect scattered showers through the day Saturday with temperatures only in the 50s. It will be a gloomy and chilly day. Rain will continue into early Sunday before clearing.