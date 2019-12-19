All students released from hospital after bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - As of 6 P.M. Wednesday evening, all of the students involved in the crash have been released from the hospital.

According to the NOPD, the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to crash..

After it hit the guard rail, it flipped and crashed onto the ground. Police say 14 students were on board at the time of the crash.

The bus driver was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle and equipment violation.

He was also issued a municipal summons for proper certificate required, general inspection required, school bus inspection required, and school bus driver permit required.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the students were sent to Children's Hospital, and some were sent to University Medical Center.

"Our top priority is making sure that all of our students are well and that they get the care that they need, and then number two is to find out what actually happened this morning," Lewis said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video