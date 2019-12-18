WGNO and Melba’s hand out Coats for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our WGNO news team and the crew over at Melba's worked together brighten the day of children in the area.

The kids lit up with excitement when they were given a new coat.

We provided the coats and Melba's brought extra treats for the tots.

Every child went home with a new coat on their back, a toy in their hand, and a smile on their face.

There are so many kids who need warm coats, especially with the winter days ahead.

Now, the moms and dads have a little less to worry about this holiday season.

Every year, WGNO partners up with a local company to make sure more kids are not cold.

Special thanks to Melba's for helping us make this happen.