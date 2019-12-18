× Super Namaste! Do yoga in the Superdome!

NEW ORLEANS– Get your mind, body, and soul ready before the game. This one-time only Yoga session starts at 10am on Saturday December 21st, and will take place ON THE FIELD!

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and NOLA Tribe Yoga have partnered to bring you the first and only large scale yoga session in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This session will take place ON THE FIELD!

When you register, not only are you securing your spot to get your morning zen in, but you will also receive One ticket to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Special event t-shirt Custom water bottle Post event drink from Main Squeeze Juice Co Raffle prizes from Tasc Performance and Dicks Sporting Goods!

Participants will be treated to a fun and energetic session that is good for people of all skill levels. Do not delay signing up, space is very limited and this event is expected to sell out!

Bundle and save! If you register for Yoga in the Dome and Dashing through the Dome you will save $10. To learn more about Dashing through the Dome visit https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fdashing2019.eventbrite.com&data=02%7C01%7CKLopez%40wgno.com%7Ca075cd31d31641290a6208d780ab235f%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637119344867113622&sdata=N%2BikpP2HTjoqIF%2Bj9FDvLDwthp08fUc8m1MMAG3cpSo%3D&reserved=0

Be sure to bring your camera for some awesome photo ops!

Rental mats will be available for $3

Parking is Free!

If space is available walk up rate is $40 Upgrade your event shirt to a tri-blend athletic tee during checkout for only $10.

To register for Yoga in the Dome, click HERE.

For more information on NOLA Tribe Yoga, click HERE.