9 Singleton Charter students hospitalized after school bus overturns on I-10

NEW ORLEANS - I-10 near the high rise bridge at the Louisa exit is blocked by a school bus that has turned over on its side.

New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. said nine students from James Singleton Charter School have been sent to the hospital.

One of those students is in serious condition.

Some of the students were sent to Children's Hospital, and some were sent to University Medical Center.

"Our top priority is making sure that all of our students are well and that they get the care that they need, and then number two is to find out what actually happened this morning," Lewis said.

Police are diverting traffic to Chef Menteur Highway while crews work to clear the scene.