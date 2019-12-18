× NOFD battles 2-alarm fire on St. Bernard Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD was called to a fire near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and N. Rampart Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived on the scene, the found that a wood framed building on fire.

The 2 story building has apartment on the second floor and a coffee shop on the bottom floor.

Firefighters say that the fire appears to have started on the second floor.

Everyone was able to get out of the building and there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.