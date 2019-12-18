× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Travel Snacks!

Let’s face it, it’s easy to slip into “vacation mode” when we travel. We’re on different schedules, likely without access to our usual healthy options – plus we want to sample the various foods that are unique to the area.

So if we can at least keep things in check nutritionally while we’re traveling to our destination, that’s half the battle. Today we’re Getting the Skinny on travel snacks, including options to pack ahead, and last-minute gas station finds.

Tip: Look for foods that pack well for travel, and provide good protein, fiber, and/or healthful fats to help sustain energy and keep hunger at bay.

Stay hydrated: Travel, especially airline travel, can be dehydrating, so be sure to drink up. Buy a bottle of water once you’re through security or bring your own reuseable bottle & fill up once past security.

LOVE IT!

Cheese | String cheese or cheese crisps like Whisps or Just the Cheese ‘bars’

Protein Chips

Protein Bars | such as Bulletproof and KIND Bars, especially STRONG + KIND bars, and NUT & SPICES KIND bars

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Nuts | dry roasted almonds, pistachios, cashews; Protein Almonds by Optimum Nutrition

Jerky | with no added nitrites or nitrates; lower in sodium + sugar, e.g. The New Primal Beef Jerky Honey & Cayenne

LIKE IT!

Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn | 540 mg sodium per bag

Protein Bars | such as ONE and FitCrunch – available at convenience stores, but contain artificial sweeteners

Nature Valley CRUNCHY bar – typical gas station find. 29 grams carb, 11 grams sugar, only 3 grams protein

HATE IT!

Beef Jerky | most gas station jerky brands are loaded with added nitrites/nitrates, also sodium; many with MSG

Skittles, Starbursts type of sugary, fruit candy | pure sugar, also filled with artificial food dyes

Cheetos | deep-fried corn meal, layered with MSG and artificial food dyes Red 40 and Yellow 5 & 6

Ritz Cheese Crackers | white flour, oil, sugar, and high fructose corn syrup, with artificial food dyes Yellow 5 & 6

Up next: if you’re flying MSY, we’ve got you covered with nutritious + delicious Eat Fit finds at the all-new Louis Armstrong International Airport!

