Lack of seat belt use is a suspected factor in St. Bernard fatal crash

ST. BERNARD, LA.– Early Wednesday morning, State Troopers began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 300 southbound near the intersection of Beauregard Lane which occurred shortly after 12:00 am.

The crash took the life of 45-year-old Merteal Morales of St. Bernard.

Investigators say that Morales was traveling southbound on LA 300 near the intersection of Beauregard Lane in a 2011 Dodge Ram Pick-Up.

For reasons still under investigation, Morales’ vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right, striking multiple trees and a light pole.

Morales was not wearing a seat belt and as a result was partially ejected.

Morales sustained fatal injuries during the crash.

Impairment is unknown at this time and toxicology reports are pending.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.