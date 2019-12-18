Kidnapping of teenager in New York City was staged, law enforcement source says

NEW YORK (CNN) – The kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in The Bronx on Monday night was staged, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

The teenager, Karol Sanchez, knew at least one of the people involved in the kidnapping, the source added, but the source could not provide further details or a motive.

Karol was walking with her mother along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street around 11:20 p.m. when the pair was approached by a beige four-door sedan, the New York Police Department said.

The car stopped, two men got out and they grabbed the teenager, police said. They dragged her inside the car and pushed her mother to the ground, the NYPD said.

The mother, 36, was left at the scene and was not injured.

Karol was found Tuesday after she walked to the address that she and her mother were initially going to Monday night, according to another law enforcement source. Police were called, picked her up and were questioning her Tuesday evening, that source said.

The NYPD’s 40th Precinct cheered Karol’s return when the news was announced Tuesday.

“WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!!” the precinct said on Twitter.

Video taken by CNN affiliate WPIX showed Karol hugging family members as they are reunited Tuesday afternoon.

An Amber Alert sent to New York City residents at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday was related to her kidnapping, New York State Police Trooper Patrick Quinlan told CNN.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead us to believe she may be in imminent danger of bodily harm and/or death,” he said.