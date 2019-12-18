Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 8: The gift of music with Amanda Shaw for aspiring musician

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- In New Orleans we love our music and it is every musician's dream to record in a prestigious studio like Esplanade Studios.

That's why our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez stepped in to help an aspiring musician get his groove back with the help of talented musician Amanda Shaw, Winn Dixie, Titus Photography, and Esplanade Studios.

Kenny Rittler wrote in for his cousin Philip Kampa, who's an aspiring rapper, and could use some music motivation to get his groove back! Esplanade Studios generously donated studio time for Kampa, and Amanda Shaw advised him. Winn Dixie donated a $100 gift card, because he definitely needs food for backstage. Titus Photography took professional photos to complete this VIP experience.

Listen to Kampa at Esplanade Studios:

Be sure to tune into Amanda Shaw's Cajun Christmas Special on WGNO at 4 p.m. on December 22nd, and 11 am on Christmas Day.

You can also catch Amanda Shaw's Cajun Christmas Special on NOLA-38 on December 21st at 7:30 p.m. and Christmas Day at 11 p.m.

