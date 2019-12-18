Give the holiday spirit with these bottles

Hank Allen is bringing you some ideas this holiday season to help you find the right bottle of booze at a good price. First on the list is Old Forester bourbon. This bottle typically comes in just under $20 for a fifth (750 ml) and is a great option for the whiskey or bourbon drinker you may be buying for.

After that there are several good options around $50. These include Uncle Nearest, Stranahan's, and Blackened.

Know somebody that likes rum? Flor de Cana is a great option with the 4 year old very affordable at around $15 and the 7 year old only a few dollars more. Around $30 the 5 year old Plantation Rum makes a great choice.

Finally, gin is always a nice option for somebody who doesn't drink dark liquors. Bulldog tastes great, is under $25, and there's a good chance you will surprise somebody with that choice.

Thanks to Rouses for providing the space for this story, and as always drink responsibly!

