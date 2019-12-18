Give the holiday spirit with these bottles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hank Allen is bringing you some ideas this holiday season to help you find the right bottle of booze at a good price. First on the list is Old Forester bourbon. This bottle typically comes in just under $20 for a fifth (750 ml) and is a great option for the whiskey or bourbon drinker you may be buying for.

After that there are several good options around $50. These include Uncle Nearest, Stranahan's, and Blackened.

Know somebody that likes rum? Flor de Cana is a great option with the 4 year old very affordable at around $15 and the 7 year old only a few dollars more. Around $30 the 5 year old Plantation Rum makes a great choice.

Finally, gin is always a nice option for somebody who doesn't drink dark liquors. Bulldog tastes great, is under $25, and there's a good chance you will surprise somebody with that choice.

Thanks to Rouses for providing the space for this story, and as always drink responsibly!