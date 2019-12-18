× Get the Skinny | Eat Fit at the New MSY Airport

The brand new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is a gorgeous welcome to visitors into the Crescent City. And for visitors and locals alike, the array of new restaurants make it easier than ever to travel healthy, Eating Fit on the fly with dozens of Eat Fit-approved options throughout the airport.

City Greens

Thai Peanut Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

Southwest Salad

Turkey & Avocado Salad

Cure

Curry Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Emeril’s Table

The Emeril Salad

Egg White Omelet with Seasonal Fruit

Vanilla Yogurt with Seasonal Fruit

Eat Fit Croissant

Leah’s Kitchen

Garden Omelet

Eggs – 2 eggs any style

Louisiana Blue Crab & Beet Salad

Blackened Shrimp Remoulade

Louisiana Red Fish

Midway Pizza

Caprese Salad (optional add shrimp)

Mondo

Grilled Fish and Vegetable Salad

Grilled Fish Tacos with Avocado & Slaw

Roasted Broccoli

Mopho

Bibb Lettuce Salad

PJ’s Coffee

Café Latte, Iced Latte

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cappuccino, Café au lait

Folse Market and Angelo Brocato

Eat Fit Croissant

Ye Olde College Inn

LA Boiled Shrimp Poached Egg with Remoulade Vinaigrette

