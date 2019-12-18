Get the Skinny | Eat Fit at the New MSY Airport
The brand new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is a gorgeous welcome to visitors into the Crescent City. And for visitors and locals alike, the array of new restaurants make it easier than ever to travel healthy, Eating Fit on the fly with dozens of Eat Fit-approved options throughout the airport.
City Greens
- Thai Peanut Salad
- BBQ Chicken Salad
- Southwest Salad
- Turkey & Avocado Salad
Cure
- Curry Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Emeril’s Table
- The Emeril Salad
- Egg White Omelet with Seasonal Fruit
- Vanilla Yogurt with Seasonal Fruit
- Eat Fit Croissant
Leah’s Kitchen
- Garden Omelet
- Eggs – 2 eggs any style
- Louisiana Blue Crab & Beet Salad
- Blackened Shrimp Remoulade
- Louisiana Red Fish
Midway Pizza
- Caprese Salad (optional add shrimp)
Mondo
- Grilled Fish and Vegetable Salad
- Grilled Fish Tacos with Avocado & Slaw
- Roasted Broccoli
Mopho
- Bibb Lettuce Salad
PJ’s Coffee
- Café Latte, Iced Latte
- Cold Brew Iced Coffee
- Cappuccino, Café au lait
Folse Market and Angelo Brocato
- Eat Fit Croissant
Ye Olde College Inn
- LA Boiled Shrimp Poached Egg with Remoulade Vinaigrette
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.