Four arrested for stealing buffalo from Plaquemines Parish

BATON ROUGE, LA – Four people were arrested for allegedly shooting and stealing two Asian water buffalo from a rancher in Plaquemines Parish.

A joint investigation between the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission and the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff’s Office determined that the suspects allegedly shot, killed, harvested the meat, hide and heads of the buffalo.

Arrested were 30-year-old Andrew Crawford of Braithwaite, 35-year-old Billy W. Johnson, Jr. of Buras, 37-year-old Randall J. Siebert of Saint Bernard and 32-year-old Lance L. Siebert of Braithwaite.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “The suspects’ social media posts were helpful in investigating this case.” He added, “Water buffalo fall under the bovine species as livestock. Many Louisiana farmers and ranchers raise alternative livestock. These alternative livestock, or exotics, are regulated by the LDAF.”

The value of the livestock stolen and killed is estimated at $10,000.

All four individuals were booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on December 13, 2019 for theft of livestock by the Livestock Brand Commission. If convicted for theft of livestock, they face a fine and/or jail time.