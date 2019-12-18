× City activates freeze plan

NEW ORLEANS– In anticipation of cold weather, the City of New Orleans will activate the Citywide Freeze Plan overnight Tuesday, Dec. 17. A cold front came into the area early Tuesday, bringing much colder temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight and, factoring in wind chill, will remain below the threshold of 35 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, triggering the activation of the freeze plan.

The National Weather Service predicts the coldest period to be early Wednesday with “feels like” temperatures in the high 20s.

Cold Weather Preparedness

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take precautions to protect people, pets, and plants during cold weather, using these tips:

STAY WARM

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

If you are homeless, seek shelter.

If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat & gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children, the elderly & chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets and plants inside.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY & PREPARE YOUR HOME

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Shelter for the Homeless

The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for homeless residents. The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter. Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions: