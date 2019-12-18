× Chilly but nicer day ahead

Another cold day ahead on Wednesday but not as unpleasant as what we saw on Tuesday. Skies are clear and we are going to see plenty of sun today which will make things nicer. Still breezy today along the south shore with winds around 15. Less wind overall though than yesterday.

After that expect another cold night to move in. We’re going to see temperatures once again dropping around freezing to the north. Most of the area will drop to around 30 by Thursday morning. Look for mid 30s to the south.

We will stay dry the next couple of days with clouds coming back Friday ahead of some rain chances on Saturday.