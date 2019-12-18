And the winner is… For $20 the grand prize winner takes home Sugar Bowl tickets and a week stay in the French Quarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- It's an exciting day on News With a Twist. The Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation joined the news team for a giveaway and some big game day tickets were up for grabs.

Lions Eye Foundation is a volunteer group that's been in our city since 1917. Still today, they're roaring with enthusiasm and on a mission to make a difference. Through their organization they provide free health check up for children and provide thousands of kids with glasses.

It takes a lot of man power and money to keep the Lions Eye Foundation up and running, a large part of their funding comes from selling raffle tickets.

