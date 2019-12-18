And the winner is… For $20 the grand prize winner takes home Sugar Bowl tickets and a week stay in the French Quarter

Posted 6:04 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12PM, December 18, 2019
Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- It's an exciting day on News With a Twist. The Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation joined the news team for a giveaway and some big game day tickets were up for grabs.

Lions Eye Foundation is a volunteer group that's been in our city since 1917. Still today, they're roaring with enthusiasm and on a mission to make a difference. Through their organization they provide free health check up for children and provide thousands of kids with glasses.

Data pix.

It takes a lot of man power and money to keep the Lions Eye Foundation up and running, a large part of their funding comes from selling raffle tickets.

And the winner is....... Go to the video to find out.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.