Vandals deface Lakeview park with vulgar graffiti

NEW ORLEANS - Someone has been behaving badly during the holidays in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Images posted to the Nextdoor app show vulgar graffiti spray painted on the concrete at Fleur De Lis Park.

There has been a park in that location for years, but the old playground was ripped out and replaced by a new play area tailored to all ages while crews were repaving the nearby Fleur De Lis Drive.

Families with young children from the surrounding neighborhoods flock to the park when the weather is nice, and large birthday parties are often held on the weekends.

A spokesperson for NORDC said that even though their systems are down right now due to the cyberattack that has crippled city government, they will send a maintenance team out to clean up the mess soon.