Trump sends scorching letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote

President Donald Trump sent a letter on Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, excoriating the House Democrats’ pursuit of an impeachment inquiry just a day before the full House is set to vote.

In the lengthy letter, the President calls Pelosi’s actions spiteful and veers into what he sees as personal affronts.

“You are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” Trump writes in the letter. “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

Trump is set to be the third president in US history to be impeached.

The President was heavily critical of Democrats’ pursuit of impeachment, defending himself by asserting that the Articles of Impeachment introduced “include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever.”

He wrote that Pelosi has “cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” Trump wrote.