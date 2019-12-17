Travel Girl’s Nifty Gifting: Get thrifty for a cause and score fabulous gifts too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans - There are two shops in New Orleans where every purchase made saves lives. These are the Bridge House Grace House Thrift stores, and one is in New Orleans (4243 Earhart Blvd.) and the other is in Metairie (7901 Airline Drive).

Store manager Eric Sylvester says nifty gifting at his shops provides much-needed help for countless people.

"We have two facilities, one for men and one for women. They are all recovering from addiction and nobody ever has to pay for a single day of treatment because of what we do here at the thrift stores and our amazing donors in the community," says Eric.

And good news for discriminating buyers: thrifty doesn't have to mean cheap. Items for sale include designer purses, specialty china, musical instruments and exquisite artwork.

"We pride ourselves on putting out merchandise that is worthy to be in your home, that you're gonna fall in love with and be proud to show your friends and say, 'Hey, guess where I got this? You're never gonna believe it!'" says Eric, showing our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, a beautiful set of vintage china, Wheat by Lenox, with the price slashed to $299.

For the LSU Tiger fan on your list, there are several pieces of signature jewelry for sale, including a lovely set priced at just $25 for a necklace and earrings.

From furniture to shoes, gowns to jewelry, the gift options are endless and you'll probably find something for yourself too!

It's a success story that's been a gift to the Nola community since 1957.