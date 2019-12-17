Top of the class: New Orleans quarterback club, WGNO, Crescent City Sports handed out year end awards

Friday Night Football and Crescentcitysports.com, in conjunction with the New Orleans quarterback club handed out end of season awards Tuesday at Rock N Bowl.

Rummel coach Nick Monica, who guided his team to a perfect season and the Division I football championship was named the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Friday Night Football coach of the year, along with quarterback club coach of the year.

Christian Westcott of Lakeshore was named the quarterback club's and Friday Night Football's Best player of the year, presented by Best Chevrolet.

And, the St James Wildcats were named quarterback club and Smoothie King's Smooth team of the year. The Wildcats capped off a 15-0 season with a rout of Jennings in the class 3A title game Friday night.

It was the first state championship for St James since 1979.

WGNO Sports spoke with St James coach Robert Valdez.

Player of the week awards were also handed out as well as scholar athlete awards, to cap the 2019 season.