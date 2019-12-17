Test Kitchen: Salty Sweet Santa Treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor tried out this salty-sweet treat that the kids are sure to love! And it's easy enough that the kids can make it and leave some out for Santa. Thanks to Rhonda in Hammond for the recipe.

Salty Sweet Santa Treat

1 bag white chocolate chips

1 bag m&m's

square pretzels

Peppermint sprinkles

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil.

Lay down pretzels on the cookie sheet and place 4-5 white chocolate chips on each pretzel.

Bake for 4 minutes.

Immediately press an m&;m on top of each pretzel.

Then, sprinkle with some peppermint sprinkles.

Let harden and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!