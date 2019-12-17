S&WB replaces valve at Magazine and Calliope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Sewerage and Water Board crews are replacing an underground valve near the intersection of Magazine and Calliope Streets.

The work impacted water usage for homes and businesses on Magazine Street between Julia and Calliope and on Poeyfarre Street between Magazine and Tchoupitoulas Streets.

The work began around 6 a.m. on December 17 and was projected to take between eight and 10 hours to complete.

The replacement of the valve is expected to improve reliability of the water and sewerage systems in the area, according to the S&WB.

Customers who lose water service during this valve repair are asked to call the S&WB at 52-WATER (504.529.2837).